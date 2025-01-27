Supreme Court Questions Lapses in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Appeals

The Supreme Court of India on Monday voiced concern over the inaction of investigating agencies to appeal cases connected to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, despite a committee's recommendations. It directed the Centre to clarify why no appeals were made against acquittals and dismissals in appellate courts.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre and Delhi Police, informed the court that trials concerning the riots led mostly to acquittals. Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan of the bench urged the Centre to explain why delayed cases dismissed by the Delhi High Court were not challenged through Special Leave Petitions in the Supreme Court.

The bench postponed the matter to February 3, 2025, citing a missing status report from the Centre. It was addressing a plea from Gurlad Singh Kahlon, which previously led to the Supreme Court ordering a Special Investigation Team in 2018 to re-examine 186 cases from the riots. The petitioners' advocates noted significant investigative flaws, including clustering 500 cases into a single FIR.

The Supreme Court had previously asked for a status report on trials related to the riots within two weeks, but the petitioners' counsel highlighted deficiencies in the SIT report. They noted delays caused by clubbing nearly 498 cases under one FIR and a lack of focus on violence outside Delhi, specifically in places like Kanpur and Bokaro.

The anti-Sikh riots, which followed the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, resulted in widespread Sikh community attacks, especially in Delhi. While efforts continue, progress in achieving justice remains slow. Notably, in May 2023, the Central Bureau of Investigation charged Congress leader Jagdish Tytler with involvement in killings, underscoring the ongoing quest for justice for riot victims.

