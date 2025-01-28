Left Menu

NIA Intensifies Crackdown on Kashmir Terror Network with New Raids

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Kashmir as part of a terror conspiracy probe linked to the murder of two non-locals. This forms part of their ongoing efforts to dismantle terror networks, following previous actions like property attachments related to the accused.

Visuals from Baramulla's Sopore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its crackdown on the Kashmir terror network with a series of raids at six locations across the region on Tuesday. These operations are related to an ongoing terror conspiracy investigation, which was initiated following the murder of two non-locals in the Valley last year.

This comes after the NIA attached the immovable property of a key suspect, Adil Manzoor Langoo, associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot 'The Resistance Front' (TRF). Langoo is linked to the brutal February 2022 killing of two non-locals in Shala Kadal, Srinagar.

The search efforts yielded the weapon used in the crime and led to the arrests of Langoo and his associates, who are now facing multiple charges. Authorities continue to pursue the Pakistan-based mastermind as efforts to dismantle such networks persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

