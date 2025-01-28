NIA Intensifies Crackdown on Kashmir Terror Network with New Raids

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its crackdown on the Kashmir terror network with a series of raids at six locations across the region on Tuesday. These operations are related to an ongoing terror conspiracy investigation, which was initiated following the murder of two non-locals in the Valley last year.

This comes after the NIA attached the immovable property of a key suspect, Adil Manzoor Langoo, associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot 'The Resistance Front' (TRF). Langoo is linked to the brutal February 2022 killing of two non-locals in Shala Kadal, Srinagar.

The search efforts yielded the weapon used in the crime and led to the arrests of Langoo and his associates, who are now facing multiple charges. Authorities continue to pursue the Pakistan-based mastermind as efforts to dismantle such networks persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)