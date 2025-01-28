Congress' Sandeep Dikshit Demands Probe against Kejriwal's Water Poisoning Claims

Sandeep Dikshit, the Congress candidate for New Delhi's Assembly constituency, has demanded immediate action from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and the Delhi Police Commissioner against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and CM Atishi. Dikshit condemned their controversial statements regarding the alleged poisoning of Delhi's water supply, which he termed as inflammatory and unsubstantiated.

Dikshit criticized Kejriwal for making bold claims without evidence during the election campaign, accusing the Haryana government of plotting genocide against Delhi residents. He asserted that such statements could incite panic and public disorder, insisting that the issues should be addressed responsibly and with proof.

The Congress leader also targeted CM Atishi for supporting these claims, questioning the credibility of the allegations about the water's PPM levels. Dikshit emphasized the Delhi Jal Board's dismissal of these claims and called for a thorough investigation, warning of potential criminal charges against Kejriwal and Atishi if the accusations are proven false.

