Election Commission Seeks Evidence from Kejriwal on Poisoning Allegations Against Haryana

The Election Commission of India has demanded AAP's Arvind Kejriwal to present evidence for claims that Haryana poisoned the Yamuna River, threatening a 'genocide.' Both BJP and Congress filed complaints, challenging the veracity of these claims and warning of potential unrest between Delhi and Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:15 IST
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Election Commission of India has issued a directive to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, urging him to substantiate his grave claims that Haryana intentionally poisoned the Yamuna River, creating a potential health crisis that could have led to mass casualties. The allegations, made without evidence, have prompted the BJP and Congress to lodge formal complaints, accusing Kejriwal of sowing discord and spreading misinformation.

In its communication, the Commission has requested Kejriwal to respond by 8 PM on January 29, providing factual and legal justification for his statements. The BJP criticized Kejriwal for failing to offer any proof of his claims, while warning that his statements could incite panic and conflict between Delhi's residents and those in Haryana.

The Congress also expressed concerns, with Sandeep Dixit condemning Kejriwal's comments as reckless and inflammatory. He argued that the accusations aim to create public fear and manipulate voter sentiments during the electoral process. The Election Commission emphasized the serious implications of such statements, noting the potential for regional tensions and threats to public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

