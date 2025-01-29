A New Chapter: EU Begins Diplomatic Talks in Post-Assad Syria

In a groundbreaking development, Syrian Finance Minister Mohammed Abazeed engaged in talks with Bjorn Gehrmann, Germany's diplomatic representative in Syria. This marks the first such interaction with a European Union official since the Islamist rebels dethroned the Assad regime last year.

The meeting follows the European Union's recent agreement on a roadmap to potentially ease existing sanctions. These sanctions, affecting individuals and economic sectors, include a ban on Syrian oil exports and limitations on access to international financial networks.

During the meeting, Abazeed expressed hopes for a renewed perception of Syria. Gehrmann indicated Germany's intent to reestablish its diplomatic presence in Damascus, with a focus on initiating financial discussions. The EU aims to aid Syria's recovery while ensuring the new government enacts inclusive policies.

