A New Chapter: EU Begins Diplomatic Talks in Post-Assad Syria

The Syrian Finance Minister, Mohammed Abazeed, met with Germany's envoy Bjorn Gehrmann, marking the first EU official's visit since rebels took over from Assad. This meeting follows the EU's roadmap to gradually ease sanctions and reestablish diplomatic and financial relations with the new Syrian administration.

Updated: 29-01-2025 13:41 IST
A New Chapter: EU Begins Diplomatic Talks in Post-Assad Syria
In a groundbreaking development, Syrian Finance Minister Mohammed Abazeed engaged in talks with Bjorn Gehrmann, Germany's diplomatic representative in Syria. This marks the first such interaction with a European Union official since the Islamist rebels dethroned the Assad regime last year.

The meeting follows the European Union's recent agreement on a roadmap to potentially ease existing sanctions. These sanctions, affecting individuals and economic sectors, include a ban on Syrian oil exports and limitations on access to international financial networks.

During the meeting, Abazeed expressed hopes for a renewed perception of Syria. Gehrmann indicated Germany's intent to reestablish its diplomatic presence in Damascus, with a focus on initiating financial discussions. The EU aims to aid Syria's recovery while ensuring the new government enacts inclusive policies.

Devdiscourse

