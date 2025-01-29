Adani Group Vows Aid Post Maha Kumbh Tragedy

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has conveyed profound grief following a stampede-like situation that marred the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. In a message shared on platform X, Adani extended his condolences to the bereaved families and pledged the Adani Group's commitment to aiding those affected, in coordination with local authorities and the state government.

Adani described the incident as 'heart-wrenching' and emphasized the group's determination to provide maximum support to the victims. 'We are deeply saddened by the heart-wrenching incident that occurred at Maha Kumbh. We pay our humble tributes to the departed souls and express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families,' he noted in his message.

The unfortunate incident, occurring on the auspicious Mauni Amavasya, saw millions of devotees gathered for a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers. Other prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, have also expressed their sympathies and commitment to ensuring comprehensive support for the affected individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)