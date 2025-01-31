Left Menu

India's Power Sector: Driving Towards Energy Export Leadership

The Economic Survey 2024-25 highlights significant progress in India's power sector. Union Minister Manohar Lal emphasizes the government's commitment to providing affordable electricity to all, steering the country toward becoming a major energy exporter by 2047, in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:07 IST
The Economic Survey 2024-25 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha reveals robust growth in India's power sector. According to Union Minister Manohar Lal, the sector has seen significant advancements owing to the government's initiatives.

Lal affirmed the administration's commitment to providing continuous and affordable electricity to every citizen. Reflecting the vision of Viksit Bharat, India's goal is to emerge as a leading energy exporter by 2047.

The survey underscores the strides made in India's power landscape, a crucial element of the nation's economic strategy, aiming to bolster international trade and energy independence.

