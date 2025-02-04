Left Menu

Indonesia Sets Up Danantara: A New Era in State Investment Management

Indonesia's parliament is set to approve a bill establishing the Daya Anagata Nusantara Investment Management Agency, or Danantara. The agency aims to boost performance and returns from state investments, similar to Singapore's Temasek, with initial capital of 1,000 trillion rupiah. Concerns about political influence remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 05:33 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 05:33 IST
Indonesia Sets Up Danantara: A New Era in State Investment Management

Indonesia is poised to establish a new investment agency, known as the Daya Anagata Nusantara Investment Management Agency, or Danantara, as parliament prepares to vote on the relevant bill. The initiative aims to emulate Singapore's successful state investment strategy by managing stakes in major state-owned companies to enhance investment returns.

Endorsed by the parliamentary commission overseeing state enterprises, the bill is likely to pass. With an initial capital funding of 1,000 trillion rupiah, the agency will take charge of stakes in key sectors, including banking, energy, and telecommunications. These assets reportedly amount to $600 billion in value.

Concerns have been raised about potential political interference, which could affect investor confidence. However, the initiative is seen as a potential game-changer for Indonesia's state investment landscape, promising improved funding access and operational efficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025