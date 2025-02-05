Left Menu

Empowering Women with Axis Max Life Smart Term Plan Plus

Axis Max Life Insurance announces the Axis Max Life Smart Term Plan Plus, a life insurance plan with unique features, particularly for women. It offers benefits like premium refunds, maternity and congenital coverage, discounts for female policyholders, and multiple coverage options, addressing the protection gap in India effectively.

Empowering Women with Axis Max Life Smart Term Plan Plus
Axis Max Life Insurance has unveiled its latest product, the Axis Max Life Smart Term Plan Plus. Specifically targeted towards women, the plan aims to bridge the protection gap in India's insurance market.

The plan includes various features tailored to meet diverse customer needs, such as premium returns and maternity coverage. Women policyholders further benefit from a 15% discount, with salaried females eligible for even greater savings.

The product highlights Axis Max Life's efforts to provide comprehensive insurance solutions and financial empowerment. The policy comes with flexible variants and coverage options, underscoring the company's commitment to making insurance more accessible for all.

