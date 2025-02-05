Tinubu Expands Nigeria's 2025 Budget to Record High

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has committed to a substantial increase in the nation's 2025 budget, raising it from 49 trillion naira to 54.2 trillion naira, equivalent to $36.4 billion.

President Tinubu conveyed this decision to the Senate in a letter read on Wednesday, underscoring his administration's dedication to economic growth.

The revised budget aims to support major investments and infrastructure development, marking a new chapter in Nigeria's fiscal planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)