Tinubu Expands Nigeria's 2025 Budget to Record High
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu announced an increase in the 2025 budget to 54.2 trillion naira ($36.4 billion) from the previous 49 trillion naira, highlighting plans for enhanced economic investments and development. This significant increase was conveyed to the Senate in a formal letter.
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has committed to a substantial increase in the nation's 2025 budget, raising it from 49 trillion naira to 54.2 trillion naira, equivalent to $36.4 billion.
President Tinubu conveyed this decision to the Senate in a letter read on Wednesday, underscoring his administration's dedication to economic growth.
The revised budget aims to support major investments and infrastructure development, marking a new chapter in Nigeria's fiscal planning.
