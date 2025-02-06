Call for Probe: Allegations of Irregularities in Telangana’s 2014 Household Survey Surface

Mohammed Ali Shabbir, a senior Congress figure and Telangana Government advisor, has appealed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to initiate a CB-CID probe into potential irregularities in the 2014 Intensive Household Survey. Conducted by the then TRS government, now BRS, the survey's credibility is under scrutiny amid allegations of misinformation and data misuse.

Shabbir Ali's letter to the Chief Minister highlights discrepancies in the 'Samagra Kutumba Survey,' emphasizing how sensitive data might have been misappropriated and leaked. Concerns center around whether this information was sold to private firms, raising privacy invasion fears. Despite spending Rs 100 crore, the survey results were never formally presented, signaling potential financial misconduct.

Political tensions escalate, with BRS and BJP leaders condemning the Congress's delayed response. BRS spokesman Dr. Dasoju Sravan criticized the inquiry request, attributing it to political gains, while BJP MP Raghunandan Rao questioned Congress's absence of action over the past 14 months. Calls for transparency and accountability continue to resonate amidst the contentious socio-economic debate.

