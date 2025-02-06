Left Menu

INSV Tarini Navigates the Challenging Furious Fifties

INSV Tarini, led by Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A, crossed the formidable 50° south latitude in the Furious Fifties. This achievement marks a significant milestone in India's Navika Sagar Parikrama II mission, showcasing the sailors' resilience and advancing maritime exploration.

Navy Chief interacts with Team Tarini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Indian Navy, recently engaged with the crew of the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini during their remarkable passage through the belligerent Furious Fifties. Having embarked on their journey from New Zealand's Lyttelton on January 4, 2025, Team Tarini has impressively sailed over 12,000 km, marking the halfway point of their circumnavigation mission that commenced from Goa on October 2, 2024.

This significant achievement is part of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II mission, a larger maritime exploration effort. Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A spearhead this initiative aboard INSV Tarini, showcasing strong resilience and determination amidst challenging marine conditions. Admiral Tripathi commended their progress and expressed pride in their accomplishments, highlighting their influence as a source of inspiration.

During the expedition's third phase, the crew navigated treacherous seas, confronting two fierce storms and crossing Point Nemo, known as the remotest point on Earth. Admiral Tripathi lauded them, emphasizing their bravery and the triumph of their adventurous spirit. The mission continues to support scientific exploration, with the crew collecting vital water samples that contribute to oceanographic research, advancing India's collaborative scientific objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

