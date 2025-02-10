Left Menu

Bengaluru: The Heartbeat of India's Aerospace Dominance at Aero India 2025

Bengaluru, leading India's aerospace innovation, hosted the 15th Aero India showcasing cutting-edge aviation technologies. DK Shivakumar, Karnataka's Deputy CM, highlighted the city's significant contributions, home to major aerospace entities like HAL and ISRO. The event, themed 'The Runway to Billion Opportunities', underscored India's aviation advancements and global collaborations.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bengaluru, hailed as the aerospace capital of India, is playing host to Aero India 2025. Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, emphasized the state's pivotal role in aerospace innovation, contributing nearly 60% of the nation's aerospace manufacturing and defense research.

During the 15th edition of the prestigious event, Shivakumar noted Bengaluru's leadership in attracting global partnerships and housing key entities such as HAL and ISRO. He praised the city's ability to be a global leader with over 115,000 aerospace professionals.

This year's theme, 'The Runway to Billion Opportunities', reflects India's growing prowess in the sector. The event spotlights both India's aerial achievements and its commitment to green aviation technologies, along with impressive displays by the Indian Air Force and a robust showcase of indigenous defense systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

