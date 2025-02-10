Left Menu

HAL's HJT-36 Takes New Flight as 'Yashas'

HAL’s HJT-36 has been rebranded as 'Yashas' following major upgrades. Announced at Aero India 2025, the aircraft boasts advanced avionics and a modern cockpit for improved performance. Serving various training needs, Yashas now features a powerful FADEC-controlled engine and offers enhanced vision and situational awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:02 IST
HAL's upgraded Hindustan Jet Trainer-36 unveiled as 'Yashas' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has reintroduced its flagship jet training aircraft, previously known as HJT-36, under the new moniker 'Yashas'. This announcement was made by Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (DP), alongside HAL's CMD, Dr. D K Sunil, during the ongoing Aero India 2025. The renaming follows extensive modifications addressing departure characteristics and spin resistance.

According to Dr. Sunil, alterations to this baseline intermediate training platform have significantly enhanced its capabilities, warranting a fresh identity that aligns with its sustained importance in modern military aviation training. The recent upgrade includes state-of-the-art avionics and an ultra-modern cockpit, enhancing training and operational efficiency while reducing weight and replacing obsolete imported equipment with Indian LRUs.

The Yashas is equipped for Stage II pilot training, counter-insurgency operations, armament training, and more. Powered by a FADEC-controlled AL55I Jet engine, it boasts a top-tier thrust-to-weight ratio and superior thrust management. The aircraft's advanced features, such as MFDs and HUD, contribute to excellent vision and situational awareness, reinforcing its standout capabilities in aerobatics, armament carriage, and efficient refueling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

