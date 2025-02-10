U.S. Tariff Tremors: Steel and Aluminum Markets React
U.S. steel and aluminum stocks surged following President Trump's announcement of a 25% tariff increase on imports. Domestic manufacturers saw gains, while European and Asian competitors experienced declines. The move could further strain international steel trade and affect global market dynamics.
In a significant market shift, shares of American steel and aluminum producers soared during premarket trading on Monday. This follows President Donald Trump's declaration of an additional 25% tariff on metal imports.
Nucor witnessed a 9.5% increase, Steel Dynamics rose by 6.3%, and Century Aluminum saw a 9.4% rise. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi's comments about Nippon Steel exploring a purchase of U.S. Steel sparked a 7.4% jump in their shares. Meanwhile, European steelmakers faced declines due to potential financial impacts, with ArcelorMittal predicting a $100 million quarterly implication.
Asian markets also reeled from the tariff news, as India's Tata Steel and JSW Steel recorded losses. This development could further pressure European steel sectors already grappling with structural challenges, per DZ Bank analysts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dollar Dynamics: Market Reactions and Central Bank Impact
Global Trade Tensions Rattle Sensex, Nifty Indices
When India had major share in global trade, eastern part of country had important contribution: PM Modi at Odisha business summit.
Kerala Unveils Ambitious Export Promotion Policy 2025 to Boost Global Trade Presence
U.S. Futures Rebound Amid AI Disruptions and Global Trade Tensions