Norway Shifts Focus to Floating Offshore Wind
Norway has announced it will not offer new areas for bottom-fixed offshore wind farm development in upcoming tenders, shifting focus to floating wind options. Previously, it had planned to offer seabed-fixed turbine areas in the North Sea, which could connect to other countries via hybrid cables.
In a notable shift in its energy strategy, Norway declared on Monday that it will not offer new areas for bottom-fixed offshore wind farm development in upcoming tenders.
Instead, the country will prioritize the development of floating wind farm technology, marking a significant focus change.
Originally, Norway's government had planned to provide new North Sea areas near Denmark suitable for seabed-fixed turbines with the potential for hybrid cable connections to other nations.
