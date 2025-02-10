Left Menu

Norway Shifts Focus to Floating Offshore Wind

Norway has announced it will not offer new areas for bottom-fixed offshore wind farm development in upcoming tenders, shifting focus to floating wind options. Previously, it had planned to offer seabed-fixed turbine areas in the North Sea, which could connect to other countries via hybrid cables.

Oslo | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Norway

In a notable shift in its energy strategy, Norway declared on Monday that it will not offer new areas for bottom-fixed offshore wind farm development in upcoming tenders.

Instead, the country will prioritize the development of floating wind farm technology, marking a significant focus change.

Originally, Norway's government had planned to provide new North Sea areas near Denmark suitable for seabed-fixed turbines with the potential for hybrid cable connections to other nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

