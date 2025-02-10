Left Menu

Rau's IAS Executives Granted Bail in UPSC Aspirants' Tragic Death Case

A court in Delhi granted bail to Rau's IAS executives Abhishek Gupta and Deshpal Singh in a case involving the death of UPSC aspirants. Bail conditions include a bond and monetary deposit. The CBI opposes this, citing ongoing investigations into alleged corruption and misuse of the educational facility.

Updated: 10-02-2025 22:54 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue court, on Monday, granted regular bail to Rau's IAS CEO, Abhishek Gupta and Coordinator Deshpal Singh, in the case concerning the death of three UPSC aspirants in the institution's basement in July 2024. The accused were previously on interim bail since September 23, 2024.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna issued bail on the condition of a Rs. 1 lakh bond and two sureties. Additionally, Gupta must deposit Rs. 25 lakh with the Delhi Legal Service Authority within two weeks. The Defense, represented by Senior Advocate Rebecca John, referenced a Delhi High Court decision, noting the dismissal of a previous Rs. 2.5 crore condition.

The CBI, opposing the bail, stressed the need for a societal message in such cases. Advocate Abhijit Anand further argued against bail, citing ongoing investigations and corruption allegations, emphasizing the misuse of the building, which wasn't approved for education, highlighting prior NOC acquisition through illicit means. A higher court had previously given bail to other accused co-owners of the building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

