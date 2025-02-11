Maharashtra Battles Guillain-Barre Syndrome Surge with Heightened Surveillance

In Maharashtra, health officials have reported a total of 192 suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases, with 167 confirmed. The Maharashtra Health Department has confirmed one death attributable to the syndrome, while six deaths are under investigation.

The cases span various regions, notably with 39 from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and 91 from newly included villages within the PMC periphery. Other affected regions include Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (29 cases), Pune Rural (25 cases), and additional districts (8 cases). Currently, 48 patients are treated in intensive care, with 21 receiving ventilator support. Meanwhile, 91 patients have recovered and been released post-treatment.

State health authorities have ramped up surveillance and intervention in response to the spread. The PMC sealed 30 private water plants after detecting contamination in Nanded village and surrounding areas, pointing to a local outbreak source. Compromised water samples, some tainted with Escherichia coli, have been attributed to improperly licensed and inadequately sanitized operations. These developments follow a high-level review meeting led by the Union Health Minister with Maharashtra's health officials on tackling the GBS crisis.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an autoimmune disorder, results in the immune system erroneously targeting the peripheral nervous system, causing muscle weakness and potentially paralysis. Vigilant oversight continues as authorities work to contain and manage the outbreak effectively. (ANI)

