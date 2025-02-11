Beer Prices Surge in Telangana: Government's New Directive
Telangana's government has approved an increase in beer prices starting Tuesday, mandating that all existing stocks be sold at the new rates. The decision follows United Breweries' temporary halt in supply due to a pricing dispute and unpaid dues.
The Telangana state government has announced a hike in beer prices, effective Tuesday. This decision requires all existing stock to be sold at the adjusted rates.
The change comes after Heineken's Indian unit, United Breweries, briefly ceased supply, citing pricing issues and pending payments from the government.
This move aims to address recent tensions over beer pricing and assure continued supply in the region.
