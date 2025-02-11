Left Menu

Beer Prices Surge in Telangana: Government's New Directive

Telangana's government has approved an increase in beer prices starting Tuesday, mandating that all existing stocks be sold at the new rates. The decision follows United Breweries' temporary halt in supply due to a pricing dispute and unpaid dues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-02-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 11:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana state government has announced a hike in beer prices, effective Tuesday. This decision requires all existing stock to be sold at the adjusted rates.

The change comes after Heineken's Indian unit, United Breweries, briefly ceased supply, citing pricing issues and pending payments from the government.

This move aims to address recent tensions over beer pricing and assure continued supply in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

