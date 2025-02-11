Thaipusam: Celebrating Lord Murugan's Divine Triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings on the occasion of the Thaipusam festival, celebrated globally by the Tamil community. In a message shared on social media platform X, Modi wished for strength, prosperity, and wisdom upon all celebrating, invoking the divine grace of Lord Murugan.

Highlighting the festival's joyous spirit, the Prime Minister expressed hopes for happiness, health, and success, urging peace and positivity during this sacred time. Thaipusam, he noted, holds particular significance in regions like Tamil Nadu, India, as well as among Tamil communities in Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, and countries worldwide.

In Vadalur in Cudalore, thousands gathered to witness the 'Jyothi Darshan' at Sathya Gnana Sabha, founded by revered saint Vallalar, marking a profound spiritual observance. The event is an essential part of Thaipusam, with devotees witnessing the sequential unveiling of a sacred light, symbolizing divine illumination and spiritual clarity.

Thaipusam honors Lord Murugan, the Hindu deity of war, victory, and wisdom. The festival traces its mythology to Murugan's battle against the demon Soorapadman, armed with the divine 'Vel' gifted by Goddess Parvati. This day denotes the divine victory over darkness, serving as a period of reflection and spiritual renewal for devotees.

The festival epitomizes deep devotion and personal sacrifice, underscoring the eternal struggle between good and evil. It emphasizes personal reflection, penance, and the strength needed to overcome life's trials. Through fasting, prayers, and various rituals, participants reaffirm their commitment to the virtues of justice and dharma, drawing inspiration from Lord Murugan's divine triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)