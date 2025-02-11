Global Investors Summit 2025: PM Modi and Amit Shah to Grace Madhya Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend its closing. CM Yadav, highlighting preparations, announced a special meeting on February 12 for international coordination and stressed the development of a vision document for each assembly constituency.
In a significant announcement, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal later this month, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah slated to grace the closing ceremony. The eagerly anticipated summit will unfold on February 24 and 25, with a focus on showcasing Madhya Pradesh's robust investment landscape and industrial infrastructure to potential collaborators.
During a cabinet session in Bhopal, CM Yadav articulated to his council of ministers the forthcoming high-profile visits of PM Modi and Home Minister Shah. Highlighting the government's roadmap, he revealed the Prime Minister's itinerary, including the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for a Cancer Hospital in Chhatarpur on February 23 followed by an overnight stay in the capital.
As preparations are in full swing, a concerted effort is being directed towards a pivotal meeting in New Delhi on February 12. This meeting aims to galvanize international coordination with industry stakeholders and commercial embassies from participating countries. Underpinning the summit's radical objectives, CM Yadav urged ministers and MLAs to draft vision documents for their constituencies, advocating for the establishment of virtual communication systems to bolster constituent engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
