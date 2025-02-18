Drug-Free Himachal: A Governor's Mission

Himachal Pradesh's Governor, Shiv Pratap Shukla, has declared that meaningful progress against drug abuse requires grassroots awareness, particularly at the Panchayat level. Speaking at a ceremony marking his two-year tenure, he released a coffee table book documenting key initiatives, including the Nasha Mukt Himachal Abhiyan.

Addressing media, Governor Shukla underscored the need for a non-partisan approach in the anti-drug campaign. He acknowledged the crucial role played by society and the media in supporting these initiatives.

Shukla also expressed concern over the impact of drug addiction on the state's identity and reiterated his commitment to fostering a drug-free Himachal through sustained efforts across various societal sections.

