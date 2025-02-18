Sebi Proposes Secure SIM-Binding for Trading Authentication

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is moving towards bolstering trading security by advocating for a SIM binding mechanism in alignment with UPI payment protocols.

New propositions include using UCC, SIM, and device recognition for account access, coupled with biometric checks, ensuring only authenticated users execute trades.

Stakeholders can provide feedback on this framework, set to be made compulsory after a phased approach, until March 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)