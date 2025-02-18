Sebi Proposes Secure SIM-Binding for Trading Authentication
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a robust authentication mechanism using SIM binding for secure trading. This initiative echoes the security found in UPI transactions and aims at preventing unauthorized trades. Public comments on these proposals are invited until March 11.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:53 IST
- Country:
- India
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is moving towards bolstering trading security by advocating for a SIM binding mechanism in alignment with UPI payment protocols.
New propositions include using UCC, SIM, and device recognition for account access, coupled with biometric checks, ensuring only authenticated users execute trades.
Stakeholders can provide feedback on this framework, set to be made compulsory after a phased approach, until March 11.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Heightened Security, Record Seizures Ahead of Delhi Elections
Philippine-U.S. Joint Air Patrols: Ensuring Maritime Security
Delhi Police Bolster Security for Assembly Elections: Unprecedented Measures in Place
30-Day Tariff Truce: US Gains Security Commitments from Canada, Mexico
Trump Secures 30-Day Tariff Pause Amid Border Security Deals with Canada and Mexico