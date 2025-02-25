Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Bay of Bengal

A significant 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Bay of Bengal early on Tuesday. This seismic activity was detailed by the National Center for Seismology, shedding light on the event that occurred at precisely 6:10 am.

The earthquake was recorded at a substantial depth of 91 kilometers. This detail is crucial as the depth of an earthquake can influence the extent of its impact on the surface.

The coordinates registered by the NCS were 19.52 N in latitude and 88.55 E in longitude. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of damage or injury, providing some reassurance to those monitoring the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)