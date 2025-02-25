Left Menu

Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Bay of Bengal

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Bay of Bengal early Tuesday morning. Occurring at 6:10 am, the quake had a depth of 91 kilometers. The National Center for Seismology reported its coordinates as 19.52 N, 88.55 E. No immediate reports of damage or injury have been noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 10:02 IST
Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Bay of Bengal
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A significant 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Bay of Bengal early on Tuesday. This seismic activity was detailed by the National Center for Seismology, shedding light on the event that occurred at precisely 6:10 am.

The earthquake was recorded at a substantial depth of 91 kilometers. This detail is crucial as the depth of an earthquake can influence the extent of its impact on the surface.

The coordinates registered by the NCS were 19.52 N in latitude and 88.55 E in longitude. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of damage or injury, providing some reassurance to those monitoring the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025