The United States has imposed sanctions on six entities in Hong Kong and China, alleging their involvement in an Iranian drone procurement network. This action forms part of the Trump administration's 'maximum pressure' campaign against Tehran.

According to the U.S. Treasury, these firms played a significant role in procuring unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) components for Iranian company Pishtazan Kavosh Gostar Boshra, under U.S. sanctions. Efforts to reach the Iranian companies for comment were unsuccessful.

While Iran and Chinese diplomatic missions remain silent, the U.S. continues to target Iran's oil exports, vital for its economy, to prevent nuclear weapon development. Despite pressure, Iran maintains its stance against succumbing to U.S. sanctions.

