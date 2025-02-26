Left Menu

U.S. Tightens Noose: Sanctions Hit Drone Links in China and Hong Kong

The United States has sanctioned six companies from Hong Kong and China, accusing them of supporting Iran's drone procurement network. This move is part of Trump's 'maximum pressure' strategy against Iran, aiming to halt its oil exports and weaken its weapons program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:27 IST
U.S. Tightens Noose: Sanctions Hit Drone Links in China and Hong Kong
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has imposed sanctions on six entities in Hong Kong and China, alleging their involvement in an Iranian drone procurement network. This action forms part of the Trump administration's 'maximum pressure' campaign against Tehran.

According to the U.S. Treasury, these firms played a significant role in procuring unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) components for Iranian company Pishtazan Kavosh Gostar Boshra, under U.S. sanctions. Efforts to reach the Iranian companies for comment were unsuccessful.

While Iran and Chinese diplomatic missions remain silent, the U.S. continues to target Iran's oil exports, vital for its economy, to prevent nuclear weapon development. Despite pressure, Iran maintains its stance against succumbing to U.S. sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025