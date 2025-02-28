Left Menu

Homegrown Defense: IAF's Commitment to Indigenous Aircraft Production

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh emphasized the Indian Air Force's focus on homegrown defense systems at the Chanakya Dialogues. While acknowledging slightly lower performance, he stressed the importance of indigenous aircraft production. India aims to manufacture 35-40 military aircraft annually, highlighting the critical need for domestic capabilities and new technologies like AI and automation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At the Chanakya Dialogues, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh passionately advocated for the development of indigenous defense capabilities, signaling a significant shift in the Indian Air Force's procurement strategy.

Singh articulated the ambition to produce 35-40 military aircraft annually in India, underscoring the strategic importance of self-reliance despite potential performance trade-offs when compared to global counterparts. His remarks reflect a commitment to foster domestic manufacturing capabilities and reduce dependency on foreign systems.

The Air Chief also highlighted rapid advancements in automation and AI, expressing optimism that the integration of these technologies will enhance operational efficiency, ultimately supporting India's defense production goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025