Homegrown Defense: IAF's Commitment to Indigenous Aircraft Production
Air Chief Marshal A P Singh emphasized the Indian Air Force's focus on homegrown defense systems at the Chanakya Dialogues. While acknowledging slightly lower performance, he stressed the importance of indigenous aircraft production. India aims to manufacture 35-40 military aircraft annually, highlighting the critical need for domestic capabilities and new technologies like AI and automation.
- Country:
- India
At the Chanakya Dialogues, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh passionately advocated for the development of indigenous defense capabilities, signaling a significant shift in the Indian Air Force's procurement strategy.
Singh articulated the ambition to produce 35-40 military aircraft annually in India, underscoring the strategic importance of self-reliance despite potential performance trade-offs when compared to global counterparts. His remarks reflect a commitment to foster domestic manufacturing capabilities and reduce dependency on foreign systems.
The Air Chief also highlighted rapid advancements in automation and AI, expressing optimism that the integration of these technologies will enhance operational efficiency, ultimately supporting India's defense production goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Britain's Bold Offshore Wind Bid: Clean Industry Bonus Launched
Singapore's Lifeline: Humanitarian Aid Flights to Gaza
Controversy Erupts After Miss Samoa Claims Pacific Islands Crown for Second Year
Mid-Air Drama: Flight Returns Amid Kidnap Concerns for Ex-Minister's Son
Manipur's Leadership Limbo: Uncertainty Prevails Amid Political Standoff