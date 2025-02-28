Homegrown Defense: IAF's Commitment to Indigenous Aircraft Production

At the Chanakya Dialogues, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh passionately advocated for the development of indigenous defense capabilities, signaling a significant shift in the Indian Air Force's procurement strategy.

Singh articulated the ambition to produce 35-40 military aircraft annually in India, underscoring the strategic importance of self-reliance despite potential performance trade-offs when compared to global counterparts. His remarks reflect a commitment to foster domestic manufacturing capabilities and reduce dependency on foreign systems.

The Air Chief also highlighted rapid advancements in automation and AI, expressing optimism that the integration of these technologies will enhance operational efficiency, ultimately supporting India's defense production goals.

