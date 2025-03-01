Jan Aushadhi's Expansion: Affordable Healthcare on Wheels

New Delhi witnessed the launch of Jan Aushadhi Raths, as Union Health Minister JP Nadda heralded the beginning of the Jan Aushadhi Saptah, celebrated from March 1 to March 7. This initiative, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to establish 20,000 Jan Aushadhi centers by the close of 2025 and further expand to 27,000 by 2027.

"Our ambitious objective is to expand the reach to 25,000 Jan Aushadhi centers by 2027," stated Nadda during the flag-off event. From a modest start of 80 centers, the campaign now boasts 15,000 centers, with projections to reach 20,000 by year-end and extend to 25,000 the following year. Minister of State Anupriya Patel highlighted that numerous events are on the agenda to raise public awareness about Jan Aushadhi.

Patel emphasized the program's dual focus on cost-saving and accessibility by offering alternative medicines. "During the 'Jan Aushadhi - Jan Chetna' week, we aim to cut down medicine expenses through affordable alternatives, reducing citizens' medical costs," she conveyed, reinforcing their commitment to the cause. Additionally, sanitary pads are available at the Jan Aushadhi Kendras for just Rs 1, supporting women's health awareness.

The 'Jan Aushadi Saptah' forms a key part of the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance affordable, quality healthcare using generic medicines. The raths will circulate throughout the Delhi-NCR, educating the public on the Jan Aushadhi Kendras' benefits and promoting accessible, effective generic medicine use.

