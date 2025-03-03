Left Menu

Tension in Thane: MSEDCL Personnel Attacked During Power Theft Inspection

Three individuals have been arrested for assaulting MSEDCL personnel during a power theft inspection in Thane district's Kunde village. The altercation began when officials disconnected illegal power supplies, leading to verbal and physical abuse. Police are seeking another suspect in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-03-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 11:04 IST
In a disturbing incident, three people were arrested for allegedly attacking employees of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) during an inspection in Kunde village, Thane district.

The altercation, which occurred on Friday, started when the MSEDCL team discovered instances of power theft involving houses without electricity meters.

The officials disconnected the illegal supply, provoking some villagers who then assaulted the team, leading to further confrontations at the village panchayat office. Police are continuing their investigation to apprehend an additional suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

