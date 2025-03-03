Tension in Thane: MSEDCL Personnel Attacked During Power Theft Inspection

In a disturbing incident, three people were arrested for allegedly attacking employees of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) during an inspection in Kunde village, Thane district.

The altercation, which occurred on Friday, started when the MSEDCL team discovered instances of power theft involving houses without electricity meters.

The officials disconnected the illegal supply, provoking some villagers who then assaulted the team, leading to further confrontations at the village panchayat office. Police are continuing their investigation to apprehend an additional suspect.

