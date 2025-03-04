Rajnath Singh Launches DRDO-MHA Tech Conference to Enhance India's Internal Security

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh kicked off a high-profile conference between the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Defence Research and Development Organisation on Tuesday. The event, held at DRDO Bhawan in New Delhi, aimed to arm Central Armed Police Forces with cutting-edge technology for enhanced internal security and disaster relief efforts.

Singh stressed the importance of breaking down institutional silos to confront the intertwined nature of internal and external security threats. "Our national security demands holistic and adaptive approaches, especially against emergent threats like cyber warfare and space-based challenges," he explained.

Highlighting DRDO's pivotal role, Singh called for joint efforts in technology development and deployment to secure India against both conventional and novel threats. The event also showcased advanced rescue tools aiding disaster management, accentuating the need for public awareness and regional conferences to tackle diverse security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)