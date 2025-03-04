Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Unveils New Policies and Initiatives

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected police constable recruitment, ensuring transparency and efficiency. The state cabinet approved a unified pension scheme and a new excise policy aimed at boosting revenue and controlling liquor sales. Additionally, the government pledges financial aid to 45 writers, emphasizing cultural preservation.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami inspects police constable recruitment in Dehradun (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday assessed the police constable recruitment process at the Dehradun Police Line, encouraging candidates and reviewing the process's transparency. During his visit, CM Dhami received a comprehensive briefing from the Senior Superintendent of Police, Dehradun, and urged the aspirants to give their best effort.

He ensured the recruitment drive remains transparent while simultaneously the state cabinet, under his leadership, approved the Unified Pension Scheme. This new policy, effective from April 2025, aligns with the Central Government's National Pension System, providing assured payouts to officers and employees post-retirement.

The cabinet also sanctioned the state's Excise Policy 2025, focusing on controlling liquor sales near religious sites and implementing strict MRP regulations. This has resulted in a significant revenue increase, with year-over-year growth observed in recent financial targets. In addition to these policy changes, CM Dhami announced financial support for 45 writers to preserve Uttarakhand's cultural and literary heritage, highlighting the government's commitment to support the arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

