Panchayati Raj Ministry to Launch Women-Centric Governance Initiative at National Convention

In a groundbreaking move to bolster gender-sensitive governance at the grassroots, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj is set to launch its initiative to establish Model Women-Friendly Gram Panchayats (MWFGP). This transformative agenda will be unveiled at the National Convention on March 5, 2025, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, coinciding with International Women's Day celebrations.

The initiative aims to create at least one model women-friendly Gram Panchayat in each district, acting as a beacon for gender-sensitive and inclusive governance. This effort is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of nurturing safer and more inclusive rural communities, contributing to the broader objective of a developed Bharat through empowered Panchayats.

Attended by approximately 350 participants, including Elected Representatives and government officials, the convention will be a hybrid event. Esteemed attendees include Union Ministers SP Singh Baghel and Anupriya Patel, alongside key officials like Vivek Bharadwaj and Sushil Kumar Lohani. The event will feature the virtual inauguration of training sessions and the launch of a dashboard to monitor the progress of these model initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)