NSE's Bold Move: Shifting Expiry Days Impacts BSE Shares

BSE shares dropped over 9% following NSE's decision to shift the expiry days for Nifty index weekly derivatives from Thursday to Monday, starting April 2025. The BSE's stock initially fell by 9.39%, later stabilizing to a 5.67% loss. The broader market, however, showed gains with the Nifty index rising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:16 IST
In a significant market shift, BSE shares experienced a noticeable downturn on Wednesday, plunging more than 9%. This drop came on the heels of rival NSE announcing a strategic change in the expiry days for all Nifty index weekly derivatives contracts. These contracts are set to expire on Mondays instead of the usual Thursdays from April 4, 2025.

The immediate impact was seen as BSE's stock fell by 9.39%, reaching Rs 4,035.10 per piece on the National Stock Exchange. However, the situation slightly improved when the losses were pared back to 5.67%, with shares trading at Rs 4,201. Meanwhile, the broader market remained buoyant, with the Nifty index climbing up by 202.30 points or 0.92%, touching 22,284.95.

This change by NSE affects not only the Nifty weekly Futures & Options (F&O) contracts but also extends to Bank Nifty, FinNifty, Nifty Midcap Select, and Nifty Next50. This reorganization of expiry days is a response to evolving market dynamics and aims to bring uniformity to contract expirations, rather than the traditional set days. Such derivatives are integral to financial markets, serving as contracts that are either futures or options, each having specific buying or selling conditions and obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

