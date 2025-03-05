Prime Minister Modi to Offer Prayers in Traditional Attire at Uttarkashi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Mukhba, Uttarkashi, the winter abode of the revered Shri Gangotri Dham, to offer prayers at the River Ganga on Thursday. During this spiritually significant occasion, Modi will don the traditional 'Chapkan' attire, gifted by the Gangotri Temple Committee. Suresh Semwal, the committee's Secretary, confirmed to ANI that the priests at Mukhba conduct their rituals adorned in the same traditional wear.

In a related event at Harshil, Prime Minister Modi will also receive another traditional garment, the 'Mirzai'. Accompanying him in these cultural ceremonies will be Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Dhami recently inaugurated the "Developed India-Developed Uttarakhand" mega exhibition in Roorkee, a showcase highlighting India's developmental strides under Modi's leadership. The exhibition, held at the Nehru Stadium, featured an array of displays from major organizations such as DRDO, ISRO, and THDC, highlighting the nation's advancements and innovations.

The event underscored the progress and self-reliance of India while presenting local products and public welfare initiatives. Additionally, Prime Minister Modi, speaking at a Post Budget Webinar, acknowledged the pivotal role of MSMEs in India's economic landscape, emphasizing the government's ongoing efforts to bolster the sector. In a move to optimize regulatory frameworks, Modi announced the formation of a committee dedicated to revising regulations in the non-financial sector, aiming for a more modern, adaptable, and citizen-centric approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)