Left Menu

UP Assembly Bans Pan Masala and Gutka Following Spitting Incident

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has prohibited the consumption of pan masala and gutka within its premises after a spitting incident. Speaker Satish Mahana announced immediate penalties and urged members to maintain cleanliness. This coincides with the state's presentation of a 9.8% increased budget focusing on infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:11 IST
UP Assembly Bans Pan Masala and Gutka Following Spitting Incident
UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly took decisive action on Wednesday, instituting a ban on pan masala and gutka following a spitting incident that marred its chambers. Speaker Satish Mahana enforced the ban with immediate effect, accompanied by a fine of Rs 1,000 for violators.

On the eve of this announcement, Mahana disclosed that certain lawmakers were caught spitting pan masala within the Assembly hall. He described personally scrubbing the affected area and, while having identified the offender through video footage, chose not to publicly name them to prevent embarrassment.

Mahana urged members to take responsibility for keeping the Assembly clean, inviting the guilty party to come forward voluntarily. Meanwhile, the session also saw the discussion of the state's 2025-26 budget, presented by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, and emphasized by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as being 9.8% larger than the previous year, highlighting infrastructure advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025