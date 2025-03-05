Left Menu

Russia and U.S. to Discuss Iran's Nuclear Future

The Kremlin announced that future Russia-U.S. talks will cover Iran's nuclear program. This follows reports of Russia's potential assistance in U.S.-Iran communications. Moscow stresses peaceful resolution to Iran's nuclear issue, as its strategic ties with Tehran grow amidst U.S. pressures against Iran's oil exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:10 IST
Russia and U.S. to Discuss Iran's Nuclear Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that upcoming discussions between Russia and the United States will include Iran's nuclear program. This topic had been previously mentioned in earlier U.S.-Russia talks held last month.

According to Bloomberg, Russia reportedly agreed to help President Trump's administration engage with Iran on multiple issues, particularly focusing on Tehran's nuclear activities and its support for regional anti-U.S. forces. While Moscow has not confirmed these specifics, they emphasized Iran as a significant topic for future talks with Washington.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified Russia's stance, asserting the importance of resolving Iran's nuclear dossier through peaceful and diplomatic means, highlighting Iran as an ally and key partner to Russia. Meanwhile, Trump's administration has intensified pressure on Iran by targeting its oil exports, aiming to thwart any nuclear weapon development intentions that Iran denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025