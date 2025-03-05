Russia and U.S. to Discuss Iran's Nuclear Future
The Kremlin announced that future Russia-U.S. talks will cover Iran's nuclear program. This follows reports of Russia's potential assistance in U.S.-Iran communications. Moscow stresses peaceful resolution to Iran's nuclear issue, as its strategic ties with Tehran grow amidst U.S. pressures against Iran's oil exports.
The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that upcoming discussions between Russia and the United States will include Iran's nuclear program. This topic had been previously mentioned in earlier U.S.-Russia talks held last month.
According to Bloomberg, Russia reportedly agreed to help President Trump's administration engage with Iran on multiple issues, particularly focusing on Tehran's nuclear activities and its support for regional anti-U.S. forces. While Moscow has not confirmed these specifics, they emphasized Iran as a significant topic for future talks with Washington.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified Russia's stance, asserting the importance of resolving Iran's nuclear dossier through peaceful and diplomatic means, highlighting Iran as an ally and key partner to Russia. Meanwhile, Trump's administration has intensified pressure on Iran by targeting its oil exports, aiming to thwart any nuclear weapon development intentions that Iran denies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
