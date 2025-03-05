CBI Arrests Nigerian National in Decade-Long Email Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully apprehended a Nigerian national, Adia Okoh, as part of a longstanding investigation into email fraud. Okoh, also known under the alias Odia Francis Ehizogie, was a proclaimed offender, the agency confirmed in a statement released on Wednesday.

The CBI initially registered the case in January 2012, under sections 419, 420 read with 511, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections 66A (b) & (c) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, against unknown persons. Allegedly, the victim received a deceptive email in June 2011, falsely claiming a GBP 7,50,000 prize from the Orthodox Church Foundation. Fraudsters sought personal details and attempted to dupe the victim into transferring INR 16,700 to a State Bank of India account.

While accused Osin Daniel was arrested earlier in the case, Okoh had eluded authorities. A charge sheet against Okoh and Daniel, also known as Ogbebor Emmanuel Richard, was filed in December 2015. In October 2016, Okoh was declared a proclaimed offender by the Tis Hazari Court in New Delhi, with Look Out Circulars (LOCs) subsequently issued. The CBI, acting on a tip-off, detained Okoh at Mumbai airport as he tried to flee the country. He is currently being transferred to Delhi on transit remand and will soon appear before the Rouse Avenue Courts for legal proceedings.

