Hungary Reports First Foot-and-Mouth Disease Case in Over 50 Years

Hungary has reported its first case of foot-and-mouth disease in over five decades, discovered on a cattle farm in the city of Gyor. The disease, while not harmful to humans, affects cloven-hoofed animals and can lead to trade restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:10 IST
In a significant development, Hungary has reported its first case of foot-and-mouth disease in more than 50 years. The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) confirmed the case, located on a cattle farm in the northwest of the country, highlighting a major concern for the agricultural sector.

While foot-and-mouth disease does not pose any risk to humans, it causes fever and mouth blisters in ruminants like cattle, swine, sheep, and goats. This leads to severe disruption in livestock trade, prompting countries to impose restrictions.

The outbreak, discovered in the city of Gyor, marks the first occurrence of the disease since 1973, underscoring the need for vigilant monitoring and robust containment measures in Hungary's agricultural communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

