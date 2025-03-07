Indian Army's Winter Lifeline: Medical Aid and Security in J-K's Remote Villages

The Indian Army has stepped up its efforts to aid the residents of Thanalla village, nestled at the foot of the Ashpati Glacier in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. As part of the ongoing 'Operation Sadbhavna,' the initiative is aimed at supporting local populations, particularly the elderly, who are vulnerable to health issues during harsh winter months.

Local residents have expressed appreciation for the army's timely assistance. A resident noted that the provision of free medicines and health facilities by the Army has been a crucial lifeline during winter. Another local highlighted the importance of the Army's medical camp, stating, "We are grateful to the Indian Army for providing us proper medical treatment."

Simultaneously, the Indian Army has maintained a vigilant presence in the region, conducting patrols in Doda district to ensure security. Their efforts in counter-terrorism operations have yielded positive results, enhancing safety for the local populace. In Kupwara, the District Administration successfully airlifted critically ill patients from snowbound Karnah.

(With inputs from agencies.)