Sudan war: Children facing ‘unimaginable suffering’, warns UNICEF chief

“This is not just a crisis, it is a poly-crisis affecting every sector, from health and nutrition to water, education and protection,” Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director, told ambassadors in the Security Council.

Since war erupted between the former allies-turned-rivals, the Sudanese army (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their associated militias in April 2023, tens of thousands of civilians have been killed and more than 12 million forced to flee their homes – around 3.5 million as refugees in neighbouring countries.

Fertile farmlands have been decimated, famine declared in several areas and critical infrastructure – including hospitals – destroyed or abandoned in the fighting.

Heartbreaking situation

Children are bearing the brunt of the violence. UNICEF has received alarming reports of grave violations against children, including killings, sexual violence and forced recruitment into armed groups.

Between June and December 2024 alone, more than 900 cases of gross child rights violations were recorded, with 80 per cent involving killings or maiming.

“Children in Sudan are enduring unimaginable suffering and horrific violence. The last time I was in Sudan I met with families and children who are living through this nightmare. Their stories are heartbreaking – and demand immediate action,” Ms. Russell said.

She recounted abhorrent testimony of rape, warning that an estimated 12.1 million women and girls – and increasingly men and boys – are currently at risk of sexual violence, an 80 per cent increase from last year.

“The data only gives us a glimpse into what we know is a far larger, more devastating crisis.”

Aid blockades

Despite the dire need, humanitarian organizations face severe challenges in delivering aid.

Bureaucratic and administrative obstacles, as well as fluid frontlines, have made access unpredictable. Humanitarians are increasingly at risk of being extorted, attacked and killed.

More than 770,000 children are expected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition this year, many in areas cut off from humanitarian relief.

“Without lifesaving aid, many of these children will die,” Ms. Russell stressed. She urged the UN Security Council to pressure all parties to allow unimpeded humanitarian access, especially through key border crossings.

Urgent action needed

Ms. Russell concluded her remarks by stressing the urgent need for global action.

She called for the immediate protection of children and the essential infrastructure they depend on for survival and holding those responsible for violations, particularly sexual violence, accountable.

She also urged the Security Council to help secure humanitarian access so aid can reach those in need without delay and called for an end to military support for the warring parties.

Ms. Russell underscored the need for increased funding, noting that UNICEF alone requires $1 billion to provide lifesaving assistance to 8.7 million vulnerable children.

“Without these urgent actions, this crisis will further overwhelm Sudanese society and the suffering will increase exponentially, resulting in a generational catastrophe that threatens the future of Sudan, the region and beyond.”