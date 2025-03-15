Parvesh Verma Honors Late Father, Pledges Civic Improvements in Delhi

In a gesture to honor the memory of his late father, former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma conducted a havan on Saturday to mark Sahib Singh Verma's birth anniversary. The event was also attended by the current Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta.

Sahib Singh Verma, born on March 15, 1943, in Mundka Village, began his political journey as a worker for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He joined the Delhi Municipal Corporation in 1997 under a Janata Party ticket and later served as Delhi's Chief Minister from 1996 for over two and a half years.

Recently, Parvesh Verma took his oath as a member of the New Delhi Municipal Council in the presence of BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj. In his new role, he announced that 9,000 new connections would address water issues in slum clusters within months, ensuring clean water supply for around 4,700 residents.

The Minister also detailed the NDMC's plans to mitigate waterlogging, emphasizing the need for desilting and water harvesting initiatives. Verma assured that an encroachment drive will soon commence to clear roads, following BJP's historic win of 48 seats in the Delhi elections, marking their return to power after a 27-year hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)