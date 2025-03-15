Left Menu

Authorities Uncover Major Sand Smuggling Operation in Odisha

In Odisha's Kaptipada, a joint raid uncovered a significant sand smuggling operation near the Sonali River, seizing over 230 truckloads of illegally extracted sand. Officials are working on auctioning the sand, with proceeds going to the government treasury, marking a major achievement in curbing illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 10:19 IST
Authorities Uncover Major Sand Smuggling Operation in Odisha
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major crackdown on illegal sand operations unfolded in Odisha's Kaptipada region where a joint task force raided a site near the Sonali River. The operation led to the seizure of over 230 truckloads of illegally extracted sand, collectively valued at a substantial amount, officials reported Saturday.

on receiving a tip-off, officials from the Mining Department, accompanied by the Tahasildar and the local police, conducted the raid. The authorities immediately set procedures in motion to auction the seized sand. However, the initial auction attempt saw no takers, thus postponing it until a later date, with proceeds destined for the government treasury.

The Tahasildar emphasized this operation as a crucial step forward in combating illegal sand smuggling in the region, noting the potential benefits the auction funds could contribute to the state's revenue. Further details regarding the crackdown are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025