Authorities Uncover Major Sand Smuggling Operation in Odisha

A major crackdown on illegal sand operations unfolded in Odisha's Kaptipada region where a joint task force raided a site near the Sonali River. The operation led to the seizure of over 230 truckloads of illegally extracted sand, collectively valued at a substantial amount, officials reported Saturday.

on receiving a tip-off, officials from the Mining Department, accompanied by the Tahasildar and the local police, conducted the raid. The authorities immediately set procedures in motion to auction the seized sand. However, the initial auction attempt saw no takers, thus postponing it until a later date, with proceeds destined for the government treasury.

The Tahasildar emphasized this operation as a crucial step forward in combating illegal sand smuggling in the region, noting the potential benefits the auction funds could contribute to the state's revenue. Further details regarding the crackdown are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)