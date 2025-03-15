Perungulam Pond: A Sanctuary for Aquatic Birds

In the heart of the Thoothukudi district, Perungulam Pond is emerging as a significant sanctuary for aquatic birds. The pond, distinguished by tree branches that provide optimal nesting conditions, is home to a rich variety of bird species unlike other water bodies in the region.

Birds inhabiting Perungulam Pond are essential to maintaining ecological balance by regulating insect and fish populations. Thomas Madhi Balan, a devoted bird enthusiast, emphasizes the pond's significance within the Thamirabarani River basin and notes its unique social forests and bauble tree plantations.

Annually, between 5,000 and 6,000 birds find refuge here for roosting and nesting, underscoring the pond's ecological importance. Balan encourages people to visit and experience the splendor of nature firsthand. Recent sightings include migratory Siberian birds in Uttar Pradesh, accentuating the allure of India's natural habitats.

(With inputs from agencies.)