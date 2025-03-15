Kannada Actress Ranya Rao's Arrest Uncovers Possible International Gold Smuggling Syndicate

In a dramatic turn of events, Kannada actress Ranya Rao has been arrested for allegedly smuggling over 14 kilograms of gold from Dubai, leading to a significant shakeup within the Karnataka police department. Her stepfather, DGP Ramchandra Rao, has been sent on compulsory leave amid the unfolding controversy.

The arrest, which took place at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, has also led to the rejection of Ranya Rao's bail application by a Special Court for Economic Offences, citing the seriousness of the charges. Meanwhile, the CBI has registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The complaint details a possible nexus of a smuggling syndicate, unearthing a pattern of gold smuggling trips between Dubai and India. The arrest of two foreign nationals at Mumbai airport further supports these claims, as investigations continue into the potential involvement of public servants and the broader ramifications of this illegal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)