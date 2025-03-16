Left Menu

Delhi's Double-Engine Drive: Addressing Drains and Farmers' Hopes

Delhi's top officials, including Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, inspect Barapulla drain, highlighting past neglect. Gupta emphasizes desilting efforts to prevent waterlogging and consults Delhi farmers for the 2025-26 budget, promising solutions with the government's collaborative approach.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Barapulla drain (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On Sunday, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma conducted an inspection of the Barapulla drain at the Barapula Bridge, focusing on its condition towards the Yamuna River. Post-inspection, Chief Minister Gupta addressed reporters, emphasizing past governmental neglect of these vital drains, which often left maintenance responsibility unclear among agencies.

Gupta announced that the irrigation and flood control department has now been tasked with desilting the drains, a crucial step ahead of the rainy season to prevent waterlogging. She highlighted the urgency of the work being undertaken to tackle the issue, even involving legislators by requesting detailed reports on the desilting efforts.

In related developments, Gupta met with Delhi's farmers, gathering their input for the upcoming 2025-26 budget. She acknowledged the minimal progress in village development over the past 15-20 years and reassured farmers of the collaborative efforts between the central and state governments to address their concerns effectively.

