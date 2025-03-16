Debt Restructuring Sparks Hope for McLeod Russel Amid Tea Sector Slump
A consortium of lenders has transferred Rs 700 crore of McLeod Russel India's debt to NARCL at a 36% haircut. This move is part of a strategy to manage its financial woes amid the troubled tea sector. The arrangement aims to streamline negotiations and potentially stabilize the company's operations.
In a significant financial maneuver, McLeod Russel India Limited's lenders have transferred a substantial portion of the company's debt to the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL), involving a nominal value of Rs 700 crore. This strategic move, albeit at a 36% loss, aims to alleviate the financial burden faced by the tea giant.
The debt transfer employs a 15:85 cash-to-security receipts structure, aimed at infusing immediate capital while providing a stable framework for future repayments. Despite the absence of competing bids, this development represents a critical shift in McLeod's ongoing restructuring process, aligning efforts with NARCL to negotiate more efficiently with its remaining creditors.
The tea industry's recent downturn has posed significant challenges for McLeod Russel, further complicated by internal financial strains. With this transaction, the company hopes to focus on reviving its operations and averting asset liquidation, even as broader financial recovery remains a complex task.
