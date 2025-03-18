U.S. Stock Market Dips Amid Trade Concerns
U.S. stock indexes experienced a downturn on Tuesday, burdened by apprehensions over the economic implications of U.S. tariffs. As investors await the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all opened lower, indicating a cautious market sentiment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:06 IST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decline of 119.47 points, equating to 0.29%, opening at 41,722.16.
Similarly, the S&P 500 decreased by 26.22 points, or 0.46%, to start at 5,648.90. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite fell by 150.30 points, or 0.84%, beginning the trading day at 17,658.36.
(With inputs from agencies.)
