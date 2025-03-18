Left Menu

U.S. Stock Market Dips Amid Trade Concerns

U.S. stock indexes experienced a downturn on Tuesday, burdened by apprehensions over the economic implications of U.S. tariffs. As investors await the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all opened lower, indicating a cautious market sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:06 IST
U.S. Stock Market Dips Amid Trade Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock indexes experienced a downturn on Tuesday as investors grappled with the potential economic implications of U.S. tariffs. These concerns overshadowed market sentiment ahead of an upcoming monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decline of 119.47 points, equating to 0.29%, opening at 41,722.16.

Similarly, the S&P 500 decreased by 26.22 points, or 0.46%, to start at 5,648.90. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite fell by 150.30 points, or 0.84%, beginning the trading day at 17,658.36.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025