U.S. Stock Market Dips Amid Trade Concerns

U.S. stock indexes experienced a downturn on Tuesday as investors grappled with the potential economic implications of U.S. tariffs. These concerns overshadowed market sentiment ahead of an upcoming monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decline of 119.47 points, equating to 0.29%, opening at 41,722.16.

Similarly, the S&P 500 decreased by 26.22 points, or 0.46%, to start at 5,648.90. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite fell by 150.30 points, or 0.84%, beginning the trading day at 17,658.36.

(With inputs from agencies.)