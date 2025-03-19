Andhra Pradesh Revolutionizes Governance with AI-Powered WhatsApp Services

In a significant push towards digital governance, Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister Nara Lokesh has revealed plans to offer 500 government services on WhatsApp through the Mana Mitra platform by June 30, 2025. The initiative, announced in an official release, seeks to streamline services via a unified payment system and AI-driven chatbots capable of handling voice-based requests, including tasks such as bus ticket bookings and various essential services.

The available WhatsApp services will soon support multiple languages beyond the existing English, Hindi, and Telugu. As of now, 77 endowment services have already been incorporated into Mana Mitra. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has empowered officials to include TTD services on the platform within a 30-day timeframe. Since the beginning of January 2025, Mana Mitra has managed over 5.1 million transactions, reaching 2.5 million citizens effectively, with students already benefiting by downloading hall tickets from the comfort of their homes. Future plans include the real-time delivery of student results through WhatsApp.

By June 2025, the AI-driven Mana Mitra aims to include 500 government services, complete with real-time feedback capabilities. Further, business-oriented services like G2B incentives and permissions are to be digitalized for greater transparency. Lokesh stated that modern governance must focus on delivering real services directly to people's pockets, as opposed to traditional office or bureaucratic methods. He declared Mana Mitra's mission is to make governmental functions instantly accessible, with the launch of Mana Mitra Version 2.0 introducing advanced AI-enabled voice services within 100 days, aiming to set global governance standards.

Lokesh also highlighted Andhra Pradesh's commitment to leading in digital governance by learning from international achievers like Estonia, UAE, and Singapore. The government plans to adopt international best practices to establish Mana Mitra as a leading public service platform globally. The pledge to integrate all government services via WhatsApp signifies an ambitious reform in India's governance landscape, positioning Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of technological advancement and service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)