India's Revised Gokul Mission: Transforming the Livestock Sector

The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned the Revised Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) to invigorate the country's livestock sector. Accompanied by a significant additional outlay of Rs 1000 crore, the total allocation for the scheme amounts to Rs 3400 crore during the 15th Finance Commission period from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

New measures include a one-time financial aid covering 35% of the capital cost for creating Heifer Rearing Centres. Additionally, incentives are offered to farmers purchasing high genetic merit IVF heifers, with a 3% interest subsidy on loans procured from milk unions or banks. These steps aim to induct high-yield breeds systematically.

The Rashtriya Gokul Mission enhances current initiatives such as strengthening semen stations, artificial insemination networks, and the bull production program. Notably, milk production has surged by 63.55% over a decade, with per capita availability rising significantly. Technological strides, like the Gau Chip and IVF labs, have also been pivotal.

