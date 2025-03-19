Left Menu

India's Revised Gokul Mission: Transforming the Livestock Sector

The Union Cabinet has approved the Revised Rashtriya Gokul Mission aimed at boosting India's livestock sector with a Rs 3400 crore allocation until 2025-26. The initiative introduces new activities, enhances existing programs, and focuses on modern breeding technologies to increase milk productivity and farmer incomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned the Revised Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) to invigorate the country's livestock sector. Accompanied by a significant additional outlay of Rs 1000 crore, the total allocation for the scheme amounts to Rs 3400 crore during the 15th Finance Commission period from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

New measures include a one-time financial aid covering 35% of the capital cost for creating Heifer Rearing Centres. Additionally, incentives are offered to farmers purchasing high genetic merit IVF heifers, with a 3% interest subsidy on loans procured from milk unions or banks. These steps aim to induct high-yield breeds systematically.

The Rashtriya Gokul Mission enhances current initiatives such as strengthening semen stations, artificial insemination networks, and the bull production program. Notably, milk production has surged by 63.55% over a decade, with per capita availability rising significantly. Technological strides, like the Gau Chip and IVF labs, have also been pivotal.

