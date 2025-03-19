MLC Ali Criticizes Telangana's 'Unfulfilled' Budget Promises Amid Futuristic Goals
BRS MLC Mohammed Mahmood Ali criticizes the Telangana budget for 2025-26, accusing the Congress government of unmet promises and neglecting Muslim employment and education. Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka presents ambitious plans for environmental and technological advancements as part of Telangana's transformation into a global leader.
BRS MLC Mohammed Mahmood Ali voiced strong criticism of the Telangana budget for the financial year 2025-26, stating, "There is nothing new." He accused the Congress government of failing to act on its promises and overlooking the education and employment needs of Muslims, despite decades of leadership in the state.
Ali lambasted the budget as "golmaal" and claimed that previous budgetary allocations were not fully utilized. He alleged that promised funds for employment and minority welfare, including a Rs 3005 crore allocation for Urdu Academy and Haj Committee, remained unspent. Meanwhile, Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka presented a vision for technological advancement and environmental conservation, introducing the Musi Riverfront Development to reduce pollution in Hyderabad.
Vikramarka outlined a strategic roadmap aiming to transform Telangana into a trillion-dollar economy and a leader in clean energy by 2050. The proposed budget underscores the focus on infrastructure, societal welfare, and inclusive growth, allocating significant funds to various welfare departments. The ambitious plan seeks cooperative efforts from all stakeholders to fulfill Telangana's future aspirations.
