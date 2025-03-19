Left Menu

Minister Nara Lokesh Urges Educational Reforms to Combat Declining Academic Standards

Minister for Education Nara Lokesh highlights a decline in academic standards under the YSRCP government. Lokesh promises reforms by the TDP-led NDA government to improve education by introducing modern teaching methods and reducing political interference in schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:28 IST
Minister Nara Lokesh Urges Educational Reforms to Combat Declining Academic Standards
Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh (File Photo/@naralokesh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, raised alarming concerns about the sharp decline in academic standards in state schools. This downturn, Lokesh asserted, resulted from unwise decisions made by the previous YSRCP government, as highlighted in an official press statement.

During a discussion in the Legislative Council, Lokesh compared the current educational standards to those between 2014 and 2024. He noted that the YSRCP's governance left fifth graders struggling to comprehend even second-grade Telugu books. He highlighted the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) findings, which reported a significant drop from 57% to 37.5% in students' ability to read books from 2014 to the YSRCP era.

Lokesh criticized the YSRCP for its intrusive policies, causing a migration of students to private schools. The TDP-led NDA government, he announced, is set to introduce 10-15 reforms to elevate educational standards, emphasizing reduced political intrusion and the integration of technology in teaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025