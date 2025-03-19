Minister Nara Lokesh Urges Educational Reforms to Combat Declining Academic Standards

On Wednesday, Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, raised alarming concerns about the sharp decline in academic standards in state schools. This downturn, Lokesh asserted, resulted from unwise decisions made by the previous YSRCP government, as highlighted in an official press statement.

During a discussion in the Legislative Council, Lokesh compared the current educational standards to those between 2014 and 2024. He noted that the YSRCP's governance left fifth graders struggling to comprehend even second-grade Telugu books. He highlighted the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) findings, which reported a significant drop from 57% to 37.5% in students' ability to read books from 2014 to the YSRCP era.

Lokesh criticized the YSRCP for its intrusive policies, causing a migration of students to private schools. The TDP-led NDA government, he announced, is set to introduce 10-15 reforms to elevate educational standards, emphasizing reduced political intrusion and the integration of technology in teaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)